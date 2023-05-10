State AG Rob Bonta to launch civil rights investigation in Bay Area

California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday said he will announce the launch of a civil rights investigation in the Bay Area.

He was not specific about the investigation, but the Antioch police department has faced much scrutiny over a racist text scandal and the police chief there has publicly said that he welcomes outside oversight.

Bonta will speak at the California State Office Building in Oakland at 9:30 a.m.

Bonta has launched similar investigations before.

In 2021, he launched an independent review of the Torrance Police Department.

In January 2022, his office began looking into whether the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional conduct relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, resistance to lawful oversight, and other misconduct. He also took over responsibility of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's inquiry related to contracts awarded to a nonprofit.

And in February, Bonta opened a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, over deaths and excessive force allegations in the jail

Those probes are ongoing.