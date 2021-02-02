State agency cites Alameda County Sheriff after COVID-related death of deputy

article

The state agency that has oversight over workplace safety has issued a fine against the Alameda County Sheriff for COVID violations stemming from the death of a deputy.

The Cal-OSHA fine is not very large - just $2,440 -- and none of the four violations were found to be serious.

The citation also doesn't mention Deputy Oscar Rocha by name. It merely states that its investigation was "fatality initiated." Rocha is the only person to die of coronavirus related to Santa Rita Jail. The investigation was launched in July, two days after Rocha died. The fine was issued on Jan. 25.

No one from the Sheriff's Office was available for immediate comment on Tuesday. The office may appeal the fines. And the violations stem back roughly six months.

Since then, the sheriff has implemented a COVID Compliance Unit, as a result of ongoing litigation between a civil rights firm advocating for better mental health and health care at the jail and the sheriff.

Alameda County sheriff's deputy loses battle with COVID-19

Advertisement

Among Cal-OSHA's findings:

On July 25, the Sheriff's Office "failed to establish and retain a record of the specific make and model of the respirator tested during a qualitative fit test administered to an employee required to wear a tight-fitting filtering facepiece respirator with occupational exposure to pathogens," including the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Sheriff's Office failed to implement and maintain an effective Injury and Illness Prevention Program in writing and failed to include training and instruction for employees whenever new substances, procedures or equipment are introduced to the workplace and represent a new hazard.

The Sheriff's Office failed to establish, implement, and maintain an effective written respiratory protection program that meets the requirements of California law. Specifically, the sheriff failed to include written procedures and schedules for cleaning, disinfecting, storing, inspecting, repairing, discarding, and otherwise maintaining respirators.

People inside Santa Rita jail have complained about these issues in the past to KTVU and similar complaints have come forward recently, as well. A consultant hired by the jail as a result of the lawsuit has found some COVID-related problems at the jail, but has overall found the Sheriff's Office to be improving with its coronavirus-related safety protocols.

Rocha, 56, a Danville resident and his wife, Maureen Ennor Rocha, had both contracted the disease but his wife was able to recover.

Rocha worked at the Rene C. Davidson courthouse but was also taking shifts at Santa Rita Jail where inmates had tested positive for COVID-19.

Lisa Fernandez is a reporter for KTVU. Email Lisa at lisa.fernandez@foxtv.com or call her at 510-874-0139. Or follow her on Twitter @ljfernandez