State, federal officials scramble to help storm-ravaged California

As the number evacuations in Monterey County grow because of the rising river, state and federal emergency officials are scrambling to help residents throughout storm-ravaged California.

A slew of agencies, from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services to the Federal Emergency Management Agency will hold a news conference Friday at noon to update the public on the damage and what's being done about it. Officials from the National Weather Service, the Department of Water Resources, the California National Guard, Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will also be on hand.

Flooding has caused sinkholes, landslides and broken levees throughout the state since Dec. 27, when torrential rains have pounded the state. At least 20 people have died in storm-related issues.

Among the most pressing issue is what's going on in Monterey County, as the Salinas River has risen about three feet overnight. Already, river water is flooding nearby farmland.

And crews are worried that the water might also affect Highways 1 and 68 – basically the only two outlets to enter and exit the Monterey Peninsula.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Hilltown Road near Highway 68 in Monterey County is closed where the Salinas River is overflowing with storm water. Jan. 13, 2023. Photo: AIO Filmz

Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said residents must heed the emergency evacuation orders.

"If you’re in these areas, you need to be prepared," Nieto said. "The river rises slowly but also decreases slowly. So if you’re in an area that becomes cut off because you haven’t left – you’re going to have to shelter in place for a few days."

Nieto said that's happened once before in 1995.

But with the drought lasting so many years, many people who live here, don't consider how much the Salinas River can flood and overflow.

In fact, the National Weather Service predicts about 90,000 acres of land in the area faces the threat of disastrous flooding.

Though the river receded in the last 24 hours, another big storm is on the way for the weekend.

The good news is that the U.S. Drought Monitor’s weekly update released on Thursday showed that "extreme" drought has been virtually eliminated a week after the worst category — "exceptional" — was washed off the map. Two weeks ago extreme drought covered 35% of California.

And in the Sierra Nevada and other mountains, the water content of the snowpack is more than 200% of normal to date and more than 100% of the April 1 average, when it is historically at its peak, according to the state Department of Water Resources.

KTVU's Brooks Jarosz and James Torres and the Associated Press contributed to this report.