State health secretary Dr. Ghaly gives update on COVID-19 in Califoria

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on Tuesday hosted a video conference to give updates on COVID-19 in the state.

Ghaly discussed California's new 4-tier color-coded process for reopening businesses that went into effect on Monday. The guidelines are meant to prevent a surge in virus infections and the state will rely on two metrics--case rates and the percentage of positive tests--to determine which tier a county is in.

Watch the full video conference here:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.