Sticker shock: Here's how much Valkyries tickets are for Game 7

The Brief With the Golden State Valkyries' loss on Thursday to the Atlanta Dream in Game 6 of the WNBA championships, Bay Area fans are looking to the final game on Halloween to be played at Chase Center in San Francisco. Ticketmaster was showing that tickets in the nosebleed section were selling for about $400, tickets in the 100 level were selling for $800 or more and courtside VIP tickets were selling for $5,600.



With the Golden State Valkyries' loss on Thursday to the Atlanta Dream in Game 6 of the WNBA championships, Bay Area fans are looking to the final game on Halloween to be played at Chase Center in San Francisco.

How much are Valks tickets?

By the numbers:

Many are scrambling to secure tickets to watch the decider in person.

"I will have tickets," said Valkyries fan Nijahl McGee. "I will be in the building, I will have all my people with me in the building. We are going to be here for Game 7. It's going to be a good one."

On Friday, Ticketmaster was showing that tickets in the nosebleed section were selling for about $400, tickets in the 100 level were selling for $800 or more and courtside VIP tickets were selling for $5,600.

Some fans weren't bothered by the prices. They simply showed confidence for the Valks heading into the final matchup.

"We're home, our fans are going to be in house," said fan Stephanie Mendoza. "Halloween, it don't matter we're going to take it in seven. Vegas had it, we got it."

Tipoff for Game 7 is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday.