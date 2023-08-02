Stockton police officer shot early Wednesday morning, police investigating

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A stockton police sergeant was shot while on duty on August 2, 2023. Photo: KCRA From: KTVU FOX 2

A Stockton police officer was shot while on duty early Wednesday morning, the Stockton Police Department announced.

The shooting took place near Kentfield Road and Gateway Court in Stockton around 3 a.m.

The officer is listed in stable condition, Stockton police said, adding that the department is investigating the incident.

The Stockton Police Dept. is asking residents to avoid the area near Kentfield Road and Gateway Court.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for developments.