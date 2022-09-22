Stolen moving truck plows into Vallejo apartment complex, no one injured

article

A stolen moving truck plowed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, Vallejo Police Department says.

The fire department shared a photo of the incident on social media at 8:35 a.m. The residential building is located on the 2800 block of Redwood Parkway. In a follow-up post, one minute later, the department said there were no reported injuries and that utilities had been secured.

The Red Cross was assisting displaced residents. Officials did not indicate if the driver of the Penske moving truck was arrested. It was not clear if alcohol or drugs was a factor in the collision.

Officials did not say how many people are displaced from this crash.