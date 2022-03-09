Store clerk shot and killed at Benicia's Rose Market

article

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a store clerk Tuesday night.

It happened at the Rose Market, a small convenience store on Columbus Parkway in Benicia.

Police said in a statement early Wednesday morning that officers were responding to an alarm at the store around 10 p.m. when they arrived and found an employee who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter had already left the scene. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a robbery.

"We are deeply saddened by this senseless violence that happened in our community…" Police Chief Mike Greene said in a statement. " We have detectives and every available resource working to identify the suspect."

Police say they are not releasing any more information right now out of respect for the victim’s family as they continue this investigation.

