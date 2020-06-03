Suisun City fire burns homes, leads to evacuations

Authorities have ordered evacuations in Suisun City after a large brush fire ignited Wednesday afternoon.

Homes in the Solano County town could be seen burning in footage recorded from a helicopter.

Residents forced to leave their homes in the area of Elmwood and Maple streets were asked to head to the designated evacuation center at Crystal Middle School, located at 400 Whispering Bay Lane.

Fire departments from Contra Costa County are sending assistance.