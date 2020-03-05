Sunnyvale officers perform CPR on 72-y/o patient who died after possible exposure to coronavirus

article

A 72-year-old man has died after he was possibly exposed to the coronavirus (COVID-19), authorities said on Thursday.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers performed CPR on the man who was unconscious and not breathing but unfortunately, he didn't survive.

Authorities said the man had recently been on a cruise with two patients suspected of having COVID-19.

Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said at a news conference that they do not know if the patient had COVID-19. They are working with the county's health department on this active investigation.

Five officers and two firefighters responded to the call. The man's family members disclosed that he had been on a cruise ship. The officers have not been tested and are not showing any symptoms of the disease. Sunnyvale DPS said they are following CDC and county health department guidelines on this case.

It's unclear at this time which cruise line the man had previously traveled on.

