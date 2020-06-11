Suspect down, several officers wounded in Paso Robles shooting

Authorities said the suspect in an active shooter incident in Paso Robles on Thursday is down.

They have not confirmed if the suspect is dead or in custody.

The Paso Robles Police Department tweeted at 4:25 p.m. that several officers were injured in the shooting but did not elaborate on the extent of those injuries.

At around 2:38 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office reported that shots were fired in the area of Ramada Drive and Volpi Ysabel Road.

A shelter-in-place order was issued for residents within a two-mile radius of the scene.

KEYT reports shots were fired during a search for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that left sheriff's deputy seriously injured on Wednesday.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.