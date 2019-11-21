Suspect in standoff with police near San Jose's Oak Grove High School

article

San Jose Police Department confirms there is police activity in the area of Oak Grove High School Thursday night. It appears a suspect barricaded inside a home is involved in a standoff with police.

The home is near the intersection of Eagles Lane and Tradeswind Drive.

"We do have officers in the area and are not releasing any information at this time," Officer Gina Tepoorten told KTVU.

It is not clear if the suspect involved in the standoff has any ties to the improvised explosive device found on campus earlier this week.

Police have established a large perimeter around the home. It is not clear if the suspect inside the home is armed.

The school is located at 285 Blossom Hill Road and was evacuated during the bomb incident, but the device was later rendered safe by the police department's bomb squad.

First responders at a San Jose standoff where a suspect appears to be barricaded inside a home.

Advertisement

Part of East Side Union High School District, officials said Oak Grove would have increased police presence on campus and are working with FBI and Santa Clara County crime labs to investigate the explosive device.