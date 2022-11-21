Suspect opens fire from car at Stanford Shopping Center, no one struck by gunfire, police say
PALO ALTO, Calif. - Palo Alto police are investigating an apparent shooting at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Officials say no one was struck by gunfire.
Police released initial details at around 5:14 p.m. They said an unknown suspect fired as many as two shots from a handgun from a moving vehicle into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. The scene is now said to be secure with a heavy police presence.
Police said the motive and target are unknown.
The 100 block of El Camino Real is closed in both directions while the scene is processed for evidence.
A witness reported seeing the suspect flee from the area of El Camino Real, headed northbound in a black Chevrolet Camaro.
There was no further suspect information immediately available.
Police said they received a report someone may have been seen with a holster inside the mall after the shot or shots were fired, although no one reported seeing a gun being pointed or displayed.
A window at the restaurant was shattered. Police said they found an unoccupied parked vehicle nearby that was also struck by a round.
Police said there was no lockdown as a result of the shooting.
Police said they would have more information following their initial investigation tonight.
