Suspect opens fire from car at Stanford Shopping Center, no one struck by gunfire, police say

Palo Alto police are investigating an apparent shooting at Stanford Shopping Center on Monday. Officials say no one was struck by gunfire.

Police released initial details at around 5:14 p.m. They said an unknown suspect fired as many as two shots from a handgun from a moving vehicle into Fleming's Prime Steakhouse. The scene is now said to be secure with a heavy police presence.

Police said the motive and target are unknown.

The 100 block of El Camino Real is closed in both directions while the scene is processed for evidence.

A witness reported seeing the suspect flee from the area of El Camino Real, headed northbound in a black Chevrolet Camaro.

There was no further suspect information immediately available.

Police said they received a report someone may have been seen with a holster inside the mall after the shot or shots were fired, although no one reported seeing a gun being pointed or displayed.

A window at the restaurant was shattered. Police said they found an unoccupied parked vehicle nearby that was also struck by a round.

Police said there was no lockdown as a result of the shooting.

Police said they would have more information following their initial investigation tonight.

