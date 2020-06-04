Suspected arsonist arrested for setting 6 separate San Jose fires Thursday

Six small fires are burning in San Jose's Pfeiffer Ranch neighborhood near the Santa Teresa Hills Thursday evening.

Firefighters said the fires were all intentionally set and that police quickly took an arson suspect into custody thanks to a witness.

The first fire was reported just before 6 p.m.

The fires total about 30 acres. Evacuations are underway west of Graystone Lane and Camden Ave. as well as Deer Hollow Dr.

No injuries have been reported.

Calfire said as of around 7:30 p.m. the fire dubbed the Colleen Fire off Colleen Dr. was zero percent contained.

SkyFox helicopter captured firefighting efforts, which included another helicopter dropping water on the fire from above.

An evacuation center for those affected has been set up at the Almaden Community Center at 6445 Camden Ave. Physical distancing and face covering are required due to the county health orders asociated with the coronavirus pandemic.

San Jose arson fire seen from Santa Teresa Blvd. and Cahalan Ave. (Photo: Karen Byrd)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.