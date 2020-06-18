Suspects break into San Jose home, take family members hostage, police say

article

Four people were able to escape a home invasion early Thursday morning in San Jose, but several other victims were being held against their will inside a home, police reported.

As of 5:30 a.m., the victims and possibly two suspects were still inside the home in the 4200 block of Senter Road, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia.

The violent invasion was first reported at 12:38 a.m.

A caller told police that several suspects had broken into their home and assaulted family members.

When police came, they took one man into custody, Garcia said.

Special operations teams and hostage negotiators were sent to the scene to try to convince the other suspects to come out.