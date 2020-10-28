Explosives found inside van on Ben Franklin Parkway, sources say

Sources tell FOX 29 suspicious devices were found inside a van in Logan Circle.

The discovery was made at 19th and the Parkway around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The bomb squad and ATF are on the scene. Sources confirm there were multiple M-type explosive devices inside.

Following the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., the city has experienced days of unrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

