Tailgate party ideas: Turkey meatballs

Turkey Meatballs

Serves 4

⅓ pound ground pork

⅓ pound ground beef

⅓ pound ground veal

¼ Cup Grated Onion, From 1 Whole Small To Medium Onion

1 Large Egg

Advertisement

1/3 Cup Breadcrumbs

¼ Cup Freshly Grated Parmesan Cheese

2 Whole Cloves Garlic, Minced

¼ Teaspoon Lemon Zest

½ Teaspoon Salt

½ Teaspoon Pepper

Pinch Red Pepper Flakes

2 Tablespoons Chopped Italian Parsley

2 Tablespoons Olive Oil

2 Cups Marinara Sauce

Grated Parmesan, To Serve

Method:

Combine the turkey, onion, eggs, breadcrumbs, cheese, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon zest, red pepper flake and parsley in a large bowl. Mix with your hands until all of the ingredients are evenly distributed.

Roll the meat mixture into 1 1/4-inch meatballs and place on a tray or in a pan. You should have 8 meatballs.

Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet or sauté pan. Place themeatballs in the hot skillet and brown for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Use tongs to gently rotate the meatballs so they brown evenly. (if your pan isn't large enough to brown all of the meatballs without them touching, cook them in batches and place them back on the cookie sheet once they've been browned. Then combine them back in the pan before simmering with the tomato sauce.)

Reduce the heat to medium, add the tomato sauce, and cover the pan. Simmer the meatballs and sauce for another 10 minutes, or until meatballs are cooked through.