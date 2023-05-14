Talks continue between Oakland teachers, school district amid 11 p.m. deadline

KTVU is following developments tonight in connection with negotiations between striking Oakland teachers and the school district.

Members of the teachers' union spoke around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, suggesting there's a possibility they could reach a new contract agreement before Monday.

However, that's not a sure thing. For now, the strike is "on." The school district issued a statement shortly after the teachers union spoke saying "We are making good progress and will keep our families and community updated throughout the night."

The teachers union is giving OUSD an 11 p.m. deadline to have a contract signed.