Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley evacuated due to bomb threat

Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley has been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, police said.

Mill Valley police said in an alert around 10 a.m. that the students had been evacuated from the school at 700 Miller Ave. Authorities said the campus is closed to the public and residents in the area should continue to shelter in place.

They added that students should not be returning to campus to collect any belongings or vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we have more information.