Tear gas deployed at youth-led march to OPD headquarters, crowd disperses

A mass protest march is on the move Monday evening and is testing the boundaries of a newly- imposed curfew. The march was reportedly headed for Oakland Police Department headquarters at 7th and Broadway.

At around 7:30 p.m., SkyFox helicopter captured what appeared to be a large cloud of tear gas deployed ahead of an 8 p.m. curfew. The crowd immediately dispersed, when demonstrators were sent running in different directions. An unlawful assembly was reportedly declared in front of 8th and Washington streets.

About an hour later, police and protesters were seen clashing on a nearby downtown street.

The youth-led demonstration against police brutality, following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago, began peacefully at Oakland Technical High School near 45th and Broadway.

A reporter at the scene estimated about 2,000 people had gathered around 4 p.m.

Organizers made clear that anyone inciting violence would be asked to leave. Designated people in yellow vests would be on the look out for vandals.

By 7 p.m. demonstrators had made their way downtown to Frank Ogawa Plaza to listen to more speakers in front of City Hall.

Though this march had been organized by students, it appeared that many from the community had joined once the protest became mobile.

BART's 12th Street and 19th Street stations in Oakland closed

again Monday evening due to civil unrest.

The 12th Street station was closed as of 7:48 p.m. The 19th Street station was closed as of 7:51 p.m. and is located along Broadway with an entrance as far west as 17th Street.

The city of Oakland is under a curfew order imposed throughout Alameda County that goes into effect at 8 p.m.

Bay City News contributed to this story.