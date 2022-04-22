Teen girl struck by car in San Jose dies 11 years later

article

A 15-year-old girl who was struck by a car in San Jose 11 years ago died of her injuries this week, police said, prompting authorities to reopen a hit-and-run investigation into her death.

San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo said the young woman who would now be 26 years old, whom he did not identify, died on Tuesday in hospice care.

She was walking in a marked crosswalk near Camden and Bascom avenues in San Jose on Jan. 8, 2011, when a driver traveling east crashed into her, police said.

She was taken to the hospital with major injuries and became a quadriplegic, police said. She was also in a coma, but police didn't specify for how long.

The driver of an unknown make, gray or silver sedan, early 2000s model, fled the scene, police said.

This is the 26th fatal collision, and the 28th traffic death of 2022. This is also the 16th pedestrian fatality.



KTVU reached out on Friday to the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office to determine the identity of the girl but was told that identification hasn't been met.

There are instances of people suffering from injuries and then dying years later.

Three examples of these "delayed deaths" come from San Jose, and all in 2011, the same year the teen was hit by a car.

Octavio Medina was kicked, punched and knocked into a wall outside a San Jose bar in 2005 and died in hospice six years later, according to the Mercury News.

Salvador Pena, the 56-year-old owner of Pena Joyeria Y Discoteca on Alum Rock Avenue, was stabbed inside the shop on Dec. 15, 2010, and died the next month in January 2011.

In an even longer delayed homicide, 82-year-old Lowell Noble, an inventor, died Jan. 7 following a savage beating that had occurred on May 15, 1999.

Unlike Medina, who lay unconscious for nearly six years, Noble could function after the attack, though he never had the same verve, his daughters told the Mercury News.

Noble's death certificate said his swallowing problem, or "aspiration pneumonia due to dysphagia" stemmed from the trauma he sustained in 1999 and was the most significant factor leading to his death.



Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 408-277-4654 or at 4461@sanjoseca.gov



