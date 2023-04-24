Teen killed in El Cerrito shooting

An 18-year-old from Oakland died in a shooting in El Cerrito on Sunday.

Sincere Martin was identified as the victim of a homicide on Galvin Street at 4:32 p.m. by the Contra Costa County coroner's office.

El Cerrito police are searching for a suspect drove away in a white car on Stockton Avenue, the department said. Police did not have a detailed description of the alleged shooter's appearance or the getaway car.

Police are asking people with security cameras facing Stockton Avenue to share their footage with investigators.