Teen slain in East Oakland shooting

A teen was killed and a man is in critical condition following a shooting Friday night in Oakland, police said Monday.

Officers responded at about 10:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 2800 block of 68th Avenue. Officers located the scene and began collecting evidence, according to police.

About 15 minutes later dispatchers received a call about two victims of a shooting in the 6700 block of Avenal Avenue, a few blocks from the shooting scene, according to police.

Officers went there and located the pair. The victims, both Oakland residents, were tied to the shooting on 68th Avenue, according to police.

The boy died on Avenal Avenue and the man was taken to a hospital. The boy's death is 114th slaying in the city this year. No arrests have been made in the case, according to police.

The boy's name was not immediately available from the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau. Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the police department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.