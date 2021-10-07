Teenage girl killed in Oakland shooting

An Oakland girl was fatally shot Wednesday night becoming the 109th homicide victim of the year in the East Bay city.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Bancroft Avenue.

According to the East Bay Times, the girl was driven by another person to the hospital where she later died. She was a 15-year old Oakland resident, the newspaper said..

Police are investigating her death and have not released her name.

This year has already surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2020 in Oakland, when there were 102.

1 has been a tragic year for Oakland as the city's homicide rate has outpaced 2020.

Earlier this week, police were investigating the homicide of local activist and another shooting that killed a woman in east Oakland.