Teens gain voting power in San Francisco, Oakland school board; appear to be losing on state level

Teenagers gained voting power in San Francisco and Oakland school board elections but appeared to be denied that voice on a state level, according to Tuesday's election results.

In San Francisco, Proposition G, which would lower the voting age to 16 years old for citywide elections, was just short of the votes needed to passage as of unofficial results late Tuesday.

According to the latest numbers, just over 50 percent of the voters voted against Prop G. The measure needed a majority of votes to pass. If confirmed to have been defeated, it would mark the second time San Francisco voters have voted against lowering the voting age for local elections.

Back in November 2016, Proposition F also sought to allow voters over the age of 16, so long as they were U.S. citizens and registered to vote, to participate in city elections. Fifty-two percent of voters, however, voted against that measure.

The measure was backed by the San Francisco Youth Commission, which has argued that because teens are impacted by issues like education, transportation, and housing, they deserve to have a say in the voting process.

And in Oakland, it looked as if 16- and 17-year-old students in Oakland schools will have a voice when it comes time to elect school board members, according to unofficial election results late Tuesday night.

Measure QQ, which was passing by a wide margin, gives them a voice provided the City Council adopts an ordinance allowing it.

Proponents of the measure were leading 67 percent to about 33 percent, unofficial results from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters showed late Tuesday night. A simple majority is required for the measure to pass.

Before Election Day, Keith Brown, president of the Oakland Education Association, which represents teachers and staff in the school district, said that school board decisions impact students' education and their futures. The association supported the measure, which was the brainchild of students. Before Tuesday's election, all City Council members were in support of Measure QQ.

No opposing argument was submitted to the Registrar of Voters before Election Day.

Statewide, teens didn't fare as well.

Prop. 18 appeared to be losing as Tuesday night election results showed the "no" camp with 54% of the vote.

It would have allowed 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections if they will be 18 and eligible by the next general election.

Currently, voters must be 18 to participate in any local, state or federal election. This constitutional amendment would also have paved the way for 17-year-olds who qualify to vote under this proposition to seek office, because the law says only registered voters can run for elected positions.

Bay City News contributed to this report.