Tennessee Kroger shooting: Multiple people reportedly seen ‘on the ground’

The Memphis Police Department has confirmed a shooting at a Kroger supermarket located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, Tennessee.

FOX 13 Memphis reporter Darrell Greene reported seeing "three people on the ground." There was no immediate confirmation from law enforcement on injuries or the number of victims.

The shooting prompted a lockdown of nearby Collierville High School, which was eventually lifted, according to a report from FOX 13.

FOX 13 crews said they witnessed two medical helicopters touch down outside the grocery store. There was no immediate confirmation on injuries.

The ATF was reportedly headed to the scene to help with the investigation as multiple ambulances were seen being rushed from the area, FOX 13 reported.

Advertisement

This story is developing. Check back for more information.



