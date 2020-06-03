Thousands descend upon Mission High School for George Floyd solidarity protest

article

A mass gathering protest has descended upon San Francisco Mission High School on Wednesday, a fifth day of demonstrations in the city against police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

It is perhaps the largest Bay Area gathering since the protests have made their prescence locally. By 6 p.m. estimates of the crowd, taking over the park and vicinity of Mission High, swelled to 12,000 to 16,000 people up from 5,000 just a couple of hours earlier.

The gathering organized by nopeacenojusstice San Francisco convened in 81-degree temperatures at Mission High School located at 3750 18th Street and adjacent to Dolores Park at 4 p.m. By around 5:20 p.m. they began to march to Mission Police Department at 630 Valencia Street at 17th Street. The demonstration is so massive SkyFox helicopter above could see it taking up as many as 20 city blocks.

KTVU's Christien Kafton reported San Francisco Police Department officers have Mission Police Department's station surrounded and barricaded. Another group of demonstrators are reportedly headed for the Hall of Justice at 850 Bryant, where 20 people were arrested Tuesday night for violating curfew.

The protest comes the same day the charges against the fired cop in Floyd's killing would be upgraded and the three other fired police officers involved would be charged in his death.

A car passing by full of demonstrators said justice was being served when asked if they had heard about these developments.

The crowd was diverse with youth, and people who even brought their babies.

Participants were encouraged to adhere to physical distancing rules, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, by keeping six feet apart and to wear a mask or face covering, although that did not appear to be the case with a crush of people all in one space.

A mass protest for George Floyd at Mission H.S. June 3, 2020.

The gathering has been observed as peaceful and is well within the limits of the city-issued curfew, which will go into effect for its final night at 8 p.m.

Mission protest, June 3, 2020. Photo: Bay City News.

Mayor London Breed announced earlier in the day the indefinite curfew would expire Thursday morning at 5 a.m. after being in effect since Sunday night.

San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency said the demonstration would impact Muni bus service. They are rerouting accordingly. Traffic is also being impacted.

Poster for June 3, 2020 George Floyd protest at Mission H.S.

Bay City News contributed to this report.