Thousands in Santa Cruz County mudslide evacuation zone

Thousands of people are under an evacuation order in the Santa Cruz mountains with more inches of rain expected later on Tuesday.

There are about 5,000 people in the evacuation zone, preparing for what could be one of the wettest weeks in years. People living in Felton, Ben Lomond and Boulder Creek -- areas scarred by the summer's CZU Lightning Complex Fire -- are worried about possible mudslides.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies have been knocking on doors, telling people they must evacuate. Some are listening. Some are not.

"We knew it was gonna be coming," said Adam Legros, who evacuated. "Just all the news outlets and everything. All the science behind it. We knew there was going to be this issue, if we had big rains again."

Santa Cruz County leaders say while mudflows are a risk every season, this year is especially concerning because of the large burn scars.

The sheriff's office says deputies will be routinely checking the evacuation zone every 12 hours for anyone who is stuck or ends up staying behind.



EVACUATION INFORMATION:

For the latest evacuation order and warning information, refer to the Cal Fire San Mateo and Santa Cruz unit's Twitter page.

A map that shows which zone you live in is available at community.zonehaven.com.

The following areas are affected:

South Coast Zone SMC-E019, which includes Coastanoa and Año Nuevo State Park. This includes Whitehouse Canyon Road and areas south of Gazos Creek Road.

South Coast Zone SMC-038, which includes Butano State Park and the Community of Barranca Knolls, west of Cloverdale Road.

The Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park in Zone SMC-E018.

The Community of Butano Canyon in Zone SMC-E-098