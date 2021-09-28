Threat cancels in-person classes all day at San Francisco State University

An unspecified threat canceled in-person classes and activities Tuesday at San Francisco State University.

Originally, classes were going to be canceled until 10 a.m.

But at 8 a.m., the university said they needed more time to investigate an "anonymous, non-specific threat."

Students would still be able to learn remotely, if their classes were set up to do so, the university said.

University buildings, including the library, will remain closed. Residential students are asked to remain in campus residences until notified otherwise.