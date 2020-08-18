Three large fires now burning in Napa County, evacuations ordered in some areas

Fire crews were attacked three large wildfires in Napa County Tuesday morning: Both the "Hennessey Fire" and "Gamble Fire" were started by lightning strikes. And a third fire grew to 4,500 acres.

The Hennessey Fire burning east of St. Helena exploded in size to 2,700 acres or more than 3.75 square miles. The fire has already destroyed one home and two buildings and is threatening 200 other homes, prompting evacuations, firefighters said.

Twenty homes in the hills above the community of Rutherford, were ordered to clear out Monday night.

Containment is at zero percent.

The other wildfire is the "Gamble Fire" near Lake Berryessa, west of the community of Brooks.

So far this fire has burned 5,000 acres and it too, is at zero percent containment.

A third fire, the 15-10 Fire, is the third fire that firefighters are battling in Napa County, and so far, it has burned 4,500 acres.