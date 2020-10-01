Expand / Collapse search

Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus

By Zeke Miller and Jill Colvin
Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night's first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.
 