Tough Mudder runners complain of rash after Sonoma County race

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Sonoma County officials are investigating multiple cases of possible infections among runners who competed in a recent Tough Mudder event at the Sonoma Raceway. From: KTVU FOX 2

Sonoma County health officials are investigating a possible outbreak of bacterial infections among people who competed in a recent obstacle course race after receiving multiple complaints from runners with rashes and other ailments.

The Tough Mudder race was held at the Sonoma Raceway on Aug. 19 and 20. People who clambered through the mud and maneuvered around obstacles like a barbed wire fence have posted on social media that they came down with an infection from the event that's given them a rash, fever and muscle aches.

Sonoma County's interim health officer Dr. Karen Smith told KTVU that at least 22 people contacted the agency to report rashes of red bumps filled with puss, fever, and body aches.

One patient went to see an infectious disease specialist and had a sample of the rash to a lab. Smith said the sample came back positive for Aeromonas, a bacterial infection that lives in water.

The health department is operating under the assumption that more people may have contracted Aeromonas and the agency wants doctors to know the red bumps could be caused by Aeromonas, not staph or swimmer's itch as initially thought.

"If your rash isn’t getting any better or you have a fever, we want you to go see your doctor," Smith said. "We want doctors to have the right information so they know which things to consider, staph infections being one of them, but what we don’t want to have happen is because it looks like staph, we don’t want them to just treat for staph and find out it’s something else."

Featured article

Runners have shared photos of their irritated skin with KTVU. In some cases, their arms and legs are covered with what look like puss-filled pimples or bug bites.

Meghan Rowe of Butte County in Northern California said she was in trouble when she woke up Monday after doing the 10K race.

"It was the next morning and I started noticing I had breakouts on my stomach," said Rowe, adding that her friend had a rash too. "I had a headache. I had chills and really bad body aches."

The county is hoping to make doctors in the area aware that the red bumps seen on some runners could be caused by Aeromonas. Initially, county officials suspected the rashes might be from staph infections.