Town hall meeting following death of man who died in fatal car mix-up

article

An independent, non-police Sonoma County agency is hosting a town hall meeting Monday night following the death of a man who was killed by sheriff's deputies who stopped him because they thought they spotted his stolen car, only to discover later that the he was rightfully driving his own Honda.

The Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach group, formed by the board of supervisors in 2015, will pass out a questionnaire related to the David Ward investigation that will be forwarded to the sheriff. Plus, experts on community trauma and healing, will be present.

The agency's director, Karlene M. Navarro, said her office, along with many community members, have not had all their questions answered regarding the death of David Ward, 52, nearly two months ago. He died after deputies say he didn't comply with their orders to stop, and they used a stun gun and a carotid hold on him. One deputy also slammed Ward's head into his own car, video released by the sheriff shows.

Navarro's office is still waiting data from the sheriff on how often this maneuver, which is also called a sleeper hold, is used. The hold is applied when a person uses his or her arm to put pressure on the sides of a person’s neck, which — if applied correctly — can cause someone to quickly fall unconscious.

In December, Navarro said she wanted to follow in the footsteps of departments such as San Francisco and prohibit the use of the carotid hold. The sheriff said he would not disband the maneuver.

The discussion stems from what occurred around Thanksgiving.

Sonoma County sheriff intends to fire deputy involved in fatal car mix-up

Advertisement

On Nov. 24, 2019 Ward had reported that his Honda had been carjacked and that the suspect had been armed.

Deputies spotted the car on Nov. 27 and tried to pull the driver over. The driver didn't stop, deputies said, and led them on a short chase.

When deputies finally got the driver to stop, they yelled at him to get out of the car. He didn't. Ward's sister and mother told KTVU that he had physical disabilities and couldn't move very fast. Body camera video at the scene provided by the sheriff shows Deputy Jason Little using a stun gun on Ward while Deputy Charlie Blount put him in a carotid neck hold and slamed the man's against the car.

David Ward loved nature and was creative, his sister said. (Catherine Aguilera)

WARNING GRAPHIC: Deputies slam man's head into car, Tase him

Ward died shortly after this encounter.

It is still unclear why Ward did not stop for the officers or why he didn't report that he had recovered his stolen car that morning. Ten days after Ward died, deputies arrested Driden Adrian Estrada, Ward's caretaker, for the carjacking.

Last month, Sheriff Mark Essick made the unusual announcement that he moved to terminate Blount. There has been no move as of yet to terminate Little, according to the Santa Rosa police department, who is investigating the officer-involved death.

As of this week, Santa Rosa police also have not concluded their investigation into the matter and have not forwarded the case to the District Attorney, said Lt. Dan Marinick.

Petaluma man dies after stolen car mix-up

Blount's attorney countered that Ward "caused his own death by inexplicably taking a number of bizarre actions that confirmed in the deputies’ minds that he was an armed car-jacker, rather than the victim of that crime."

On Monday, Marin County Chief Deputy Coroner Roger Fielding said that Ward's autopsy is not yet complete and will likely take a few more weeks.

David Ward's 2003 green Honda Civic was reported carjacked on Nov. 24, 2019. It was somehow recovered, unbeknownst to police.

The Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach's primary functions include reviewing complaints against the Sheriff’s Office and community outreach. The group is hosting the meeting at 6 p.m. at the Sonoma Human Services in Petaluma.