Traffic backed up on I-580 in Livermore due to CHP investigation

article

Traffic is backed up late Thursday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 580 due to a California Highway Patrol investigation, officials say.

Livermore police sent an advisory out on social media at 2:59 p.m. to say the incident was causing more congestion than normal. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at North Livermore Avenue, where all lanes are blocked police said.

Caltrans cameras in the area show the back-up as far as Pleasanton, east of El Charro Road.

There was no estimated time for CHP to conclude the work they are doing in the area. No details of what the incident is were shared. Drivers should use alternative routes or avoid the area.

SkyFox is flying above the area and KTVU has sent a reporter to gather more information.

Advertisement



