Triple shooting in San Leandro shuts down main thoroughfare

Police in San Leandro shut down some lanes of traffic to investigate a triple shooting early Thursday morning.

Capt. Ali Kahn said three people were shot, but their immediate conditions were unknown.

Neighbors described hearing multiple rounds of gunfire and a car speeding away about 2 a.m.

Police sent out a traffic alert just after 6 a.m. telling drivers that both north and south lanes on Hesperian Boulevard from Thornally to Springlake were blocked due to a police investigation. They advised drivers to find an alternative route, such as Washigton Avenue or E.14th Street.