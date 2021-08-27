Tropical Storm Ida prompts hurricane watch for New Orleans

Tropical Storm Ida could reach major hurricane strength by the time it finally reaches the northern Gulf Coast, prompting a hurricane watch for New Orleans as it pushed across the Caribbean on Friday.

Ida was expected to cross the western side of Cuba as a tropical storm starting Friday afternoon, then strengthen over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters predicted Ida could reach the northern Gulf Coast as a major hurricane sometime late Sunday or early Monday. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday issued an emergency declaration for the state.

"Unfortunately, all of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and could come ashore in Louisiana as a major hurricane as Gulf conditions are conducive for rapid intensification," said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Tropical Storm Ida is expected to reach the northern Gulf Coast as a major hurricane sometime late Sunday or early Monday, forecasters said. (Photo credit: The National Hurricane Center)

A hurricane watch was in effect from Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi-Alabama border — including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas and metropolitan New Orleans.

Dangerous storm surge was also possible for the Gulf Coast. Depending on the tide as Ida approached the coast, 7 to 11 feet of storm surge was forecast from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

"There is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday, especially along the coast of Louisiana," the hurricane center said.

On Friday morning, Ida had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and was traveling northwest at about 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. It was centered about 50 miles north-northwest of Grand Cayman and 145 miles southeast of the Isle of Youth.

Tropical storm-force winds extended as far as 80 miles from the center.

The storm was forecast to drop anywhere from 6 to 12 inches of rain over parts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands, with the potential for more in some isolated areas.

Forecasters warned of possible flash floods and mudslides and a tidal storm surge of as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal, along with "large and destructive waves."

FOX 13’s meteorologist Tony Sadiku said the storm became better organized overnight and continued showing signs of strengthening.

"This one is going to ramp up in a hurry. There’s not a lot of hurdles in its way," Sadiku explained. "Yeah, it’s going to pass the western tip of Cuba there but once it emerges into the Gulf of Mexico all signs point to a rapidly intensifying system."

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.