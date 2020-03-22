Expand / Collapse search

Trump sending Navy hospital ship to CA amid coronavirus crisis

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
KTVU FOX 2

WASHINGTON (KTVU) - President Trump on Sunday said ordered the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ship mobile hospital centers to the states hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis, including California.

Trump agreed to send USNS Mercy to the Port of Los Angeles within the next week to relieve pressure on local hospitals treating coronavirus patients. 

The president said the need for hospital beds in California is far greater than any other state.