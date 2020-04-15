TUNE IN: San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives daily COVID-19 update

San Francisco Mayor London Breed will provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts on Wednesday.

The news conference follows an announcment from the mayor and San Francisco Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax about the lauch of a new contact tracing sytem.

The system will identify Bay Area residents who have been exposed to coronavirus, and give them access to the testing and resources needed to keep them and their communities safe, officials said.

The contact tracing program will use technology to expand San Francisco's ability to find and connect with individuals who may be close contacts of a person with a confirmed case of COVID019. It will allow for swifter communication, better data tracking, and stronger interventions to reduce further spread of the virus.

Breed said the city remains committed to fighting the virus, but it's also time to look ahead and adapt.

"We need to look ahead and plan for how we will eventually go about easing the Stay Home Order while continuing to protect public health," she said in a statment. "When the time comes to make changes to the order, we need this contact tracing program in place so that we’re equipped to respond to new cases and keep the virus from spreading out of control."