TUNE IN: Santa Clara County releases guidance on reopening of schools this fall

Santa Clara County officials on Tuesday released guidance on the safe reopening of schools for the 2020-21 school year.

A 23-page guidance document, laid out the framework for how K-12 schools must reopen.

In March, health officials ordered campuses to close as the risk of COVID-19 exposure in school settings increased.

Santa Clara County was the first in the nation to enforce a stay-at-home order to help mitigate the spread of the virus.

As it stands, Santa Clara County has 4,370 COVID-19 cases and 156 deaths, according to the county's data dashboard.