Twelve-year-old girl shot and killed in Antioch

A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Antioch Wednesday night, police said.

Police were called to a home on Oak Haven Way, near Glenridge Way at 7 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the girl in an upstairs bedroom, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officers and paramedics tried to save her, but she died from her injuries at the scene.

According to authorities, evidence was found that she was shot in the home.

Investigators said a man suspected of the shooting left before officers arrived at the house. They did not identify him or his relationship with the girl.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses to try to determine exactly what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at (925)778-2441, or Detective Bledsoe at 925-779-6884, or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

