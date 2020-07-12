Two men killed, three others hospitalized following Santa Rosa vehicle collision

article

Two men were killed and three people were hospitalized with serious injuries in a vehicle collision early Sunday morning, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

Officers investigating the crash between a silver BMW and silver Cadillac CTS, reported about 12:15 a.m. on Stony Point Road near Trombetta Street, pronounced the two men in the Cadillac dead at the scene.

An investigation determined that the BMW was speeding northbound on Stony Point Road at Lazzini Avenue, while the Cadillac was heading westbound on Lazzini Avenue at Stony Point.

"It is unknown at this time if the Cadillac was going straight across the intersection or making a left turn onto southbound Stony Point Road," police said in an announcement. "It is also unknown which vehicle had a green light to enter the intersection."

The two men and a woman in the BMW were taken to the hospital with injuries considered serious, but not life threatening.

The investigation into the crash is continuing, including identifying everyone involved and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Stony Point Road was closed for several hours between Gardner Avenue and Campbell Drive to allow investigators to collect information.

Anyone who witnessed or has information about the collision is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Department's Traffic Division, at (707) 543-3636, and speak with Officer Jeff Adams.

