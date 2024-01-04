Proposals introduced to change Prop. 47 and combat retail theft

California's Proposition 47, passed by voters back in 2014, issued $13 billion in education bonds as well as reduced criminal penalties on non-violent drug and property theft offenses from felonies to misdemeanors. It increased the misdemeanor theft level to $950, which many observers blame for boosting California's culture of theft.

Two bills in Sacramento's legislative hopper could become a tidal wave as more Californians reject our culture of smash and grab thefts.

Assemblymen Carlos Villapudua of Stockton and James Ramos of San Bernardino have introduced bills that would allow California voters to modify Prop. 47 if they elect to do so. The bills would come down hard on repeated retail theft offenders who have a history of such crimes.

The bills work a major change in the law. "There's folks that commit this crime three times, four times, five times and it just continues to be a misdemeanor," said Assemblyman Villapudua. "Give prosecutors more arsenal to be able to convict and hold people accountable for there actions that they're taking," said Assemblyman Ramos.

Currently, any single item stolen must be worth over $950 to be a felony. Even in a $5,000 theft of items, if each worth less than the $950 felony threshold, it remains a misdemeanor.

Under these bills, prosecutors could add up the values of what was stolen in the current and previous crimes.

"If the same individual is continuing to do these types of crimes, they could be accountable for up to three offenses that also equals jail time," said Ramos.

It that sum adds up to more than $950, it's a felony. Jail terms would be up to three years. Judges would have some discretion in putting some defendants into rehabilitation programs, based on the individual's circumstances and history. "This is also meant to protect folks that have been in harm's way. There's been violent crimes. There's been people hurt. There's been people killed over this." said Vallapudua.

"Bringing public safety back to the middle of the road," said Ramos.

Prop, 47 advocates say the current law is fine, but enforcement has not been.

"Changing Proposition 47 will not address those concerns. Our criminal justice system has never been very good at solving theft or retail crime. It's urgent that we enforce existing law and expand programs that are reducing recidivism to get better at doing what works to improve safety. Proposition 47 has been very successful," said Lenore Anderson with Californians for Safety and Justice.

The Assemblyman is more interested in what the public says. "Ultimately, it will be up to the voice of the people of California to say that enough is enough," said Ramos.

Polls show that more than 40% of Californians have been or know someone who has been impacted by these crimes.