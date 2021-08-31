Two students arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of fellow student at Aptos High School

article

A 17-year-old student at Aptos High School was stabbed to death on campus, Santa Cruz County Sheriff's officials said on Tuesday.

The stabbing caused the high school to be placed under lockdown for several hours starting Tuesday afternoon. More than three hours later, the lockdown was lifted and two subjects were detained, according to sheriff's officials.

Deputies were called to the campus at 2:20 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. "A student was stabbed and this is believed to be an isolated incident," sheriff's officials said on Twitter.

When deputies arrived, they found a 17-year-old student with multiple stab wounds. The student was air lifted to a hospital, where he passed away from his injuries, sheriff's officials said.

Officials said that the campus was immediately placed on lockdown as a search got under way for the stabbing suspect or suspects.

By 4 p.m. officials updated to say that two individuals had been detained and that deputies were investigating to see if they were involved. The school remained under lockdown at that time, but by 5:45 p.m., the lockdown was lifted.

At a news conference, sheriff's officials confirmed that the two individuals who were detained are students and were also arrested in connection to the fatal stabbing.

"Our detectives have learned that cell phone footage of the stabbing may exist. We are asking parents and students to please come forward and turn in any evidence they may have of the incident," sheriff's officials wrote in an evening update on their Facebook page.

The stabbing appeared to have happened during regular school hours. Aptos High's website showed that the last period of classes ended at 2:50 p.m.

Parents were told not to go to the school, but rather stage at the sheriff's office service center at Cabrillo College on Soquel Drive, next to the softball field.

Sheriff's officials issued specific pick up instructions. If the student rides the bus, pick up is at the Cabrillo College Sheriff's office substation. Bicycle riders have been released. If you pick up your student at the school, pick up is at the football field.

Anyone with information or evidence in this case is asked to call Detective Sgt. Burnett at 831-454-7702.