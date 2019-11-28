Two suspects arrested after deputies interrupt alleged burglary at Alamo home

Deputies interrupted a burglary at a home in Alamo Thursday morning and arrested two suspects, according to a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office.

Around 3:16 a.m. a resident on the 1400 block of Laurentia Way called the sheriff's office to report that he heard sounds in his garage, possibly a door being forced open, said office spokesman Jimmy Lee.

When deputies arrived they saw two men carrying items from the back of the home and a woman was inside a car parked in front of the residence, Lee said.

The three suspects fled through the backyard toward Livorna Road. The two men were spotted running into the backyard of a nearby residence where they were both taken into custody by a K-9 unit.

Authorities said the men were taken to a local hospital and then booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges that include burglary and possession of the stolen property.