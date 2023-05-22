The Secret Service said its Uniformed Division officers detained the driver of a U-Haul truck Monday night after the vehicle crashed into security barriers near the White House.

The collision happened just before 10:00 p.m. on the north side of Lafayette Square at 16th Street.

Authorities said there were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel.

17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW in addition to 16th and H Street NW are currently closed, and nearby walkways are also blocked off as the Secret Service and D.C. police investigate the cause of the crash.

