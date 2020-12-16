U.S. Attorney, SFPD to announce 'significant law enforcement action'

Federal law enforcement agencies and the San Francisco Police Department will hold a news conference on Wednesday morning to announce what they are describing as a "new significant law enforcement action."

The conference will be hosted by U.S. Attorney David L. Anderson, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California; Toby Schwartz, Asst. Special Agent in Charge Drug Enforcement Administration; Tatum King, Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations; and Michael Redmond, Asst. Chief, San Francisco Police Department.

The news conference will be held at 10 a.m.