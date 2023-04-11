UC Berkeley police arrest suspect in connection to recent cases of sexual assault

UC Berkeley police arrested a suspect on Tuesday in connection to recent cases of sexual assault on and around campus.

Police in a statement Tuesday afternoon thanked the community who came forward to report their encounters with the suspect. Police did not offer many details about the suspect and said the cases are still under investigation.

The most recent groping incident was reported about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday as a woman was walking on the west side of the Foothills Complex.

Police say the suspect grabbed the woman from behind and knocked her down to the ground. She was able to escape.

Police provided photos of a similar looking suspect wanted for grabbing a woman's buttocks on Saturday by the Memorial Stadium, touching a woman at Stephens Hall on Sunday and another woman last Wednesday at Eucalyptus Grove.

UCPD are looking at the possibility that these cases could be connected.

Students told KTVU the recent alerts have put them on edge.

"It’s concerning if there’s someone who is a serial assaulter going after Berkeley residents and students," student Anna Magruder said. "It definitely makes you want to watch your back. "

"It’s scary," student Jason Yang added. "I already knew coming in Berkeley was not the safest space, but this kind of just compounds all of those thoughts in my mind."

Since the case is still under investigation, anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call UCPD at (510) 642-6760.