Union City police descend on mobile home park

Union City police on Thursday morning confirmed they sent officers to the Tropics Mobile Home Park.

An alert to stay away from the area was issued at 9 a.m.

A spokesperson would not say more.

The mobile home park is located at 33000 Almaden Boulevard.

New Haven Unified School District officials said that Logan High School, about two miles, was briefly placed on a lockdown about 8 a.m. because of police activity, but that it was lifted in less than half an hour.

SkyFox flew over the mobile home park, which showed a bus and a black car roped in by yellow crime scene tape. A bicycle lay on the ground.

Union City police asked people to stay away from Almaden Boulevard and Tropicana WAy. Oct. 5, 2023

A black car with its door open was parked at a Union City mobile home. Oct. 5, 2023

A bicycle lay on the ground at a mobile home park on Tropicana Way and Almaden Boulevard. Oct. 5, 2023