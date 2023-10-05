Union City police launch murder investigation after woman stabbed to death

Union City police on Thursday morning descended on Tropics Mobile Home Park, saying they've launched a murder investigation after a woman was stabbed to death.

The suspect, who had escaped for hours, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m.

Police were called out about 8 a.m. to the mobile home park at located at 33000 Almaden Boulevard after someone reported that someone had been stabbed.

When they got there, police said they found three people with injuries.

One woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Two others – a woman and man who residents say were also stabbed – were taken to the hospital. The man, who had been riding a bicycle, was also possibly hit by the getaway car.

His bicycle was left at the scene.

They pair are expected to live.

Marc Bockman, who lives at the mobile home park, said he's upset about "outside people coming in and causing problems."

He added that normally this community is "normally, very quiet."

New Haven Unified School District officials said that Logan High School, about two miles, was briefly placed on a lockdown about 8 a.m. because of police activity, but that it was lifted in less than half an hour.

SkyFox flew over the mobile home park, which showed a bus and a black car roped in by yellow crime scene tape.

Union City had three homicides last year.

The stabbing is being investigated by Union City Police Department’s Investigations Unit.

If anyone has information, they should ask for Detective Andrew Smith at 510-458-3310 or AndrewS@UnionCity.org. Information may be left anonymously at 510-675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

Union City police asked people to stay away from Almaden Boulevard and Tropicana WAy. Oct. 5, 2023

A black car with its door open was parked at a Union City mobile home. Oct. 5, 2023

A bicycle lay on the ground at a mobile home park on Tropicana Way and Almaden Boulevard. Oct. 5, 2023