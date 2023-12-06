UNLV active shooter: Suspected gunman 'deceased' as Las Vegas police report 'multiple victims'

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police has reported that a suspected gunman has been located and deceased following an active shooter situation at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The university has enacted a campus lockdown as authorities reported that there were "multiple victims."

Administrators earlier tweeted that officers were responding to shots fired.

The shooter was previously reported located in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall. Police also reported additional shots fired at the student union, warning students to "RUN-HIDE-FIGHT."

"There appears to be multiple victims at this time," Las Vegas Metropolitan Police tweeted. "Please avoid the area and we will have more information soon."

Students are being asked to shelter in place.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.